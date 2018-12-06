Norman “Gerald” Coppedge Share:







Norman “Gerald” Coppedge former coach and educator passed away November 23, 2018 in Lockhart, TX. Born January 24, 1938 in Hobbs NM to Herman and Stonie Coppedge.

Gerald played basketball under Ralph Tasker at Hobbs HS which began his lifetime career of coaching and teaching. As a graduate of WNMU Gerald began his career at Hobbs HS under Tasker. He later took a coaching position at Texas Tech and was able to get his masters. He then took the Head Basketball position at Lockhart HS in 1969. He then took position as Head Basketball Coach at Abilene HS in 1979 for the next 16 years. He then assisted with Basketball at McMurry University in Abilene, TX where up on retiring he and his wife moved back to Lockhart, TX.

Preceded in death by his parents and loving Stepfather Evan “Nubb” Wilder. Gerald is survived by his wife Wanda Coppedge, siblings La Rue Foreman of Hobbs, NM, Alan Wilder and wife Merrilin of Oro Valley, AZ, Sue Cobb and husband Larry of Gainesville, FL, 7 daughters, Kim Hyman and husband Marty of Valparaiso, IN, Jill Coppedge of Albuquerque, NM, Lisa Coppedge of Rio Rancho, NM, Brenda Coppedge of Lockhart, TX, Sherry Martin of Bedford, TX, Ronda Powers and husband David of McMahan, TX and Tammy Rainey and husband James of OKC,OK and one nephew Galen Reese of Lovelock, NV, 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Loved and respected Gerald will be greatly missed. The cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.