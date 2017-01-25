Owen Riley Marshall, 74, of Lockhart, passed away on Jan. 20, 2017 in Lockhart, Texas.

Owen was born in Burlington, Vt., to Riley Hill Marshall and Hazel Cutcher on Nov. 10, 1942. He graduated from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas with a degree in Business. He worked as a greeter for WalMart for many years. He was a veteran who served his county in the US Coast Guard Reserve. He was involved in the local Masonic Lodge #690 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lockhart.

Owen is survived by cousins Susan Posey and Elizabeth Maxson.

A Funeral Service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Eeds Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Hahn officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Lockhart City Cemetery

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644. (512) 398-2343.