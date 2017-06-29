Paul Gassenmeyer

Paul Carl Gassenmayer of Elgin, passed away on June 24, 2017.

Paul was born on Dec. 8, 1933 in Rochester, N.Y. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gertrude Gassenmayer, and former wife, Rebecca Livengood Gassenmayer.

He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Gassenmayer; step-siblings, Nancy Breeding and Robert Keller, of Pennsylvania; daughter, Lori Gassenmayer-Brunson and husband, Paul, of Austin; step-daughter, Donna McClary, of Lockhart; step-sons Kevin McClary and wife, Susan, of Del Valle, Gary Griffin and wife, Vicki, of Alvin, Craig Griffin and wife, Laurel, of Round Rock, and Jerry Griffin and wife, Jenny, of Katy. He was “Opa” to 12 grandchildren and two great grandsons.

After graduating from the Irondequoit High School in Rochester, Paul served in the Navy from 1953 – 1957. He then went on to graduate from the University of Rochester. After graduating college, he again proudly served our country in the Air Force retiring after a distinguished career as a Captain in 1977.

Paul was an Endowed member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion VFW, lifetime member of the NRA and United Methodist Church in Elgin.

Paul loved working in the outdoors, from clearing the cedar on his land in Leander to the satisfaction in starting tree from a seed and watching it grow into a beautiful specimen. He was a fan of Indy and NASCAR racing and an avid reader. Paul had a never-ending curiosity and love of learning and he very much enjoyed his morning coffee with his group of friends.

There will be a graveside service at the Lockhart City Cemetery, 600 Colorado St., Lockhart on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.