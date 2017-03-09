Paul Michael Smith, of Lockhart, passed on to join his loved ones peacefully on Feb. 23, 2017, at Luling Care Center. A life-long Lockhart resident, Paul was a kind, gentle and loving person who appreciated even the smallest acts of kindness shown to him. He was strong and courageous, facing many challenges throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by those who truly knew and loved him.

Born in Lockhart on Sept. 24, 1984, to Tommy and Paulette (Fogel) Smith, he was an avid reader, enjoyed films and favorite television shows and loved walking and enjoyed the beauty of nature. He was extremely intelligent, had a great sense of humor and was devoted to his cat Oliver.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Paulette; grandparents, Lester and Connie Fogel; and his aunt, Barbara Fogel.

He is survived by his father, Tommy; longtime friends, Lisa Ruiz, Judy Connor and Rick Wheeler; and countless others who will remember him for his gentle, polite manner.

His last months were spent at Luling Care Center with support from CTMC Hospice of San Marcos. He was highly regarded by members of both organizations and deeply appreciated their efforts in making his last days pleasant as possible. Paul would be grateful to all who have stepped forward on his behalf at this time, as are his survivors. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.