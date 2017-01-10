Paul Tello

Paul Tello, 53, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at his home in Lytton Springs, Texas.
He is survived by his long time companion, Dana Kaye Wagner; mother, Olivia Rodriguez (Ken Baker); father, John Tello (Janie Davila); two daughters: Melony Bowman (Derrick) and Tamara Lowery (Chris); five grandchildren: Katy Lynne and James Bowman; and Kingston, Penelope and Willa Lowery; aunts and uncles: Martin and Dora Tello, of Lytton Springs, Ben Rodriguez, of Lockhart, and David and Gloria Reyes, of Lockhart. He is also survived by his cousins: Elena Hill, Rodney Rodriguez, Destiny Andrews, Frank Tello, Joe Tello, Lisa Girouard, Andrew Reyes and Nicole Reyes, and their families.
The family received friends from 3 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, with the recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m., at Deleon Funeral Home.

