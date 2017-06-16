Paula McHaney was born May 15, 1932, and passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on June 7, 2017, at the age of 85.

Mrs. McHaney was preceded in death by her husband, Erasmo McHaney, Sr., and her son, Gilbert McHaney.

She is survived by her sons, Erasmo McHaney, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Linda A. McHaney, and Raul McHaney and daughter-in-law, Linda N. McHaney; and daughter, Herminia Regalado and son-in-law, Reymundo Regalado.

She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Deleon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., in Lockhart, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Burial followed at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Deleon Funeral Home.