Paula Sue Ayres

Paula Sue (Barnes) Ayres, 66, of Fort Madison, Iowa, (formerly of Lockhart) passed away March 31, 2017, at her home in Homosassa, Fla.

Paula Sue was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Paul and Beverly Barnes on Dec. 1, 1950. She was a graduate of Fort Madison High School, class of 1969. She was a wife to her best friend, Gene Ayres; a loving mother to her three children, her husband’s five children, 13 grand-children and a bunch of great grand-children. She was always quick to get the newest baby of the family in her arms.

Paula was a giving and vibrant woman, an entrepreneur beside her husband through the years, a homemaker that enjoyed sewing, crafting, decorating and planning gatherings for all occasions, a playful and adventurous companion with a love for water activities, and an avid reader.

Paula is preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Barnes, and her youngest son, Joseph Hartley.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Ayres, of Homosassa, Fla..; father, Paul Barnes of Tullahoma, Tenn.; two children, James Hartley and Lora Hartley (Cliff Ford and daughter, Hali Ford), of Knoxville, Tenn.; her husband’s son, Edward (Kristen) Ayres, and grandsons, Sage Ayres and George Ayres of Las Vegas, Nev.; and four siblings: Mark (Valerie) Barnes, of Phoenix, Ariz., Dana Barnes of Cheyenne Wells, Colo., Cheryl (Mike) Stevens of Nashville, Tenn., and Greg Barnes of Santee, Calif.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, on April 8, 2017, from 3 – 5 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 5 p.m.