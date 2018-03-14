Pedro Juarez Share:









Pedro “The Boss” Juarez, age 78, was born October 19, 1939 in Lockhart, TX and was welcomed Home on March 9, 2018 by his mother and father Emilio Juarez and Petra Marrufo, his brothers Tony, Leon, and Eladio and his sisters Adela and Anita and his beloved mother in law Angelita and brother in law Albert.

From a very early age, Pete learned responsibility and helped care for his brothers and sisters. He had a great example in his big brother Nemecio (Big Pete) special place in his heart for his brothers and sisters Emilio, Alfonso, Albert, Nelly, Vicky, and youngest brother Joe. He enjoyed the company of all his nephews and nieces. The Juarez Clan had a bond stronger than most and they always looked after and protected each other.

He worked as a butcher, first at Northside Market and then Wuests for a combined total of 30 years, which is where most people know him from. If you had hand cut steaks or meats from Northside or Wuests, chances are Pete prepared, cut, and/or packaged them. Pete began his service for Lockhart ISD as everyone’s favorite custodian in 1994 and retired from LISD after 12 years. He was well known and loved by students and faculty.

Pete married Delfina Davilla, of Lockhart, March 22, 1985. Delfina had two daughters, Laura and Suzanne, who “Daddy Pete” helped raised. Pete and Delfina enjoyed 35 lovely memorable years. Delfina retired from Lochart ISD after 22 years to dedicate her life to the care of Pete for his remaining five years with honor, compassion and the deepest love.

Pete had loving, wonderful, and beautiful children. Pete’s children are Betty (Clarence Enos), grandchildren Nohelani (Jhon Roberts) great grandchild Kaylin; Anika great grandchild Tessa; Johnny (fiancé Ariel) great grandchildren Grey and Eva. Peter (RoseAnn) grandchildren, Jessica “JJ” (Craig Reyes) great-grandchildren Cristiana, Juiliana, and Cash; Joshua (Desiree); Jacob and Jason. Daniel (Rosanne) grandchildren Danielle (Sean Ryan) and Miranda. Laura (Jesse Hernandez) grandchildren, Noah, Jesse, and Emiliana; Suzanne (Ruben Rivas) granddaughters Marisa and Kryslyn (who Pete helped raise) and Viviana.

He taught all his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to be strong, loyal and honest, and to always take care and love each other.

Pete loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and family get togethers. He loved taking his kids and grandkids on picnics and camping trips. He loved his gardens and always shared the fruits and vegetables he grew with family and friends. He loved dressing up and taking his wife Delfie out for a night of dancing. The extended family includes ten brother and sister in laws, as well as many nieces and nephews. He had the biggest heart you ever knew. Whether it was helping a friend or family member with a broken-down vehicle, helping someone move, cutting a friend’s grass, or taking care of his elderly mother in law Angelita. He did it all with a free and open heart, a smile on his face, and absolutely no complaints.

Pete was many things to many people. A husband, a father, a Daddy Pete, a brother, a son, an uncle, a cousin, a son in law, a brother in law, a friendly neighbor, a good example who Jesus Christ asks us to be. Most important of all, he was a beloved child of God.

