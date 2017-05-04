Pedro T. “Pete” Islas, 74, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

He was born on June 29, 1942 in Lockhart, Texas, to Lorenzo and Paula (Tanguma) Islas. He married Josie Gonzales on April 23, 1967. They just celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Pete is survived by his wife, Josie Islas; his daughters, Gina Islas Mendoza, of San Marcos, Lisa Islas Walls and her husband, Rod, of San Marcos; two grandchildren, Deseree Mendoza and Analisa Walls; and four great-grandchildren: Liliana, Alyana, Damien and Eden Martinez. He is also survived by his sister, Cecelia Trejo and husband, Pantaleon, of Mesquite; brothers Joe Islas and Fermin Islas and wife, Mary, all of Lockhart; and many nieces and nephews.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Paula Islas and sister, Genoveva Islas.

Pete graduated in the top quarter of his class from Lockhart High School in 1961. He married Josie in 1967 and they moved to Austin, where he worked as a cashier at Rylanders Grocery Store and later at a gas company.

In 1971, Pete and Josie moved to San Marcos and he started working for Urban Renewal where he gained his experience real estate. He attended Southwest Texas State University for a brief period of time and completed 70 hours of coursework. He worked as an Appraiser for Hays County for many years. In between, he and two other friends created their own business – Backus, Islas, Cassidy (BIC) and they completed all the appraisals for Hays County. He later became the first Hispanic Chief Appraiser for Hays County. He retired from Hays County Central Appraisal District and went to work for Caldwell County Appraisal District again as the first Hispanic Chief Appraiser for Caldwell County. Throughout out all these years, he went to school and he received his real estate and broker’s licenses.

Pete was very active in his community. He was a charter member of LULAC Council 654 in 1975 and continued to be a member for the next 42 years. He helped lead the first five Cinco de Mayo celebrations to a big success. He was also elected as the second District Director of LULAC Council 654.

Pete was equally active in his church. He was on the Finance Committee for 15 years, the Fiesta Committee for 13 years, counted Sunday collections for over 10 years, Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion for 15 years, and he led the rosary at the 7:30 a.m. mass at St. John’s Catholic’s Church for several years. Pete also helped teach English as a Second Language Classes at St. John’s Church for the past two years. He was the Chairperson for the Building Committee to help build the New Activity Center (Claretian Hall) and was instrumental as the Chairperson to acquire pledges so the Activity Center could be built.

Pete was on the St. John’s Federal Credit Union Board of Directors for 29 years. He also served on other committee’s when his daughters were growing up and going to school. He enjoyed serving his community.

After retirement Pete started working part-time as a realtor for Harrison Partners Realty, LLP, allowing him to spend more time with his two brothers, Joe and Fermin, who live in Lockhart. Pete was a devout Christian and had faith in our Father. He enjoyed going to church and going to adoration. Pete was an avid reader, he enjoyed watching TV, local politics, and spending time with friends. He was campaign manager for his daughter and enjoyed the time the family came together. He enjoyed spending time with his wife. They were active in their grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives. He enjoyed weekend dinners with the family.

His family received visitors at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 1 – 3 p.m. Visitation continued at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos from 6 – 7 p.m., with recitation of the holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, May 1, 2017, at 10 a.m., with interment following at the San Marcos City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations in Pete’s name to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, San Marcos, Texas 78666.