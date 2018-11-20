Peggy Sue Kelley Share:







Peggy Sue (Brooks) Kelley was born May 25, 1934 in Sabinal, Texas. She left this world Nov. 14, 2018 to enter her heavenly home. Peggy lived in Lockhart nearly 60 years and was a homemaker, teacher, friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is joining her parents E.V. and Mona Brooks, brother Gerald (Jerry) Brooks, and son Wayde Kelley who have gone on before her.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Grady and Donna Kelley, Kathy Kelley, Scott and Mary Beth Kelley; grandchildren Erin and husband Corey Busby, Ryan Kelley, Megan Kelley, Susan and husband James Wyman, Kathryn Kelley and Paden Kelley; and great grandchildren Kerrigan Busby, Sloane Busby, Katie Wyman and Margot Wyman.

Peggy was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

A visitation and funeral service was held at McCurdy Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday of this past weekend. Burial was at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

