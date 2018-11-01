Petra Pastrano Share:







Mrs. Petra Pastrano, 99, of Lockhart, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 2, 2018 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Cementerio San Isidro de la Colonia in Fentress, Texas.

Mrs. Pastrano was preceded in death by her husband, Mateo Pastrano, and a son, Eusebio Pastrano.

She is survived by her children, Mary Vicky Gonzales, Marciana Pastrano, Gregorio Pastrano, Jose Morales, Dora Oliva, Maria Lydia Gonzales, Dominga Maciel and husband, Lauro, 20 Grandchildren, 39 Great-grandchildren, and 32 Great-great-grandchildren.

Services were under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376 –6200

