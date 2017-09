Preston Ellis Cargile was born Aug. 12, 1930, to Daniel Webster Cargile and Annie Irene (Goodwin) Cargile at Roaring Springs, Texas. He died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Lockhart, Texas. Preston was the oldest of three children. He has two sisters, Marlene and Danny Rue. He graduated from Sudan High School and soon after joined the Army. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and served in Korea.

