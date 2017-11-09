Charles Raleigh Kreuz, 86, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Nov. 3, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Raleigh was born in Lockhart on June 15, 1931. He graduated from Lockhart High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas. He married Patricia A. Kreuz on Nov. 25, 1953.

Upon graduating, Raleigh began an extensive and diversified career, with a major oil company, advancing to the position of Manager of Environmental Affairs before retiring. He represented his company on industry committees devoted to addressing environmental issues. He chaired some of these committees and received several rewards for his service. After retiring, Raleigh became an environmental consultant, advising numerous companies regarding environmental issues. In his spare time, Raleigh took great pleasure in coaching youth football, basketball and baseball.

Raleigh and Pat moved to Fredericksburg in 1989 where he pursued his love of the outdoors by hunting, fishing and ranching. In his later years, Raleigh discovered a passion for gourmet cooking, attending cooking schools in Italy and France.

Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; two sons, Charles P. Kreuz (Jan), of Palm Coast, Fla. and James R. Kreuz (Tanya), of Boerne; daughter, A. Lischen Kreuz Kerr (Paul), of Hartsville, S.C.; grandchildren: Robert Kreuz (Donna), Sarah Leonardi (Ross), Jennifer Kreuz, Claire Kreuz, David Kerr, James Kerr, Rachael Kerr and Rebecca Kerr; and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Lily Kreuz.

Services will be held Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 601 West Creek Dr., Fredericksburg, Texas 78624, Alamo Hospice, 1595 S. Main, Suite 101, Boerne Texas 78006, or a charity of your choice.