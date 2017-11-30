Raul C. Sanchez

Raul Sanchez passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lockhart Texas. He was 83 years old.

Raul leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 38 years, Cleotilde “Tillie” Cuellar Sanchez, a very special nephew and niece, who he thought of like his children, James Cuellar and Jeanette Garcia. Raul also has many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and -nieces.

Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Sanchez and Juanita Cardenas Sanchez; his sister, Rosa Perez; and his brothers, Baltazar Sanchez, Jose Sanchez and Herbert Sanchez.

Raul was born on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1935, in Lockhart Texas. He spent his early years waking up real early in the morning and helping his father milk cows. His family moved to New Braunfels for a short period of time, then to San Marcos, where he spent his teenage years until he joined the United States Army.

Raul spent 21 years and retired from the US Army in 1973 as a Staff Sergeant. He was stationed in Germany and several military duty stations in the States. His specialty was air missile defense and guided missiles. He did a tour during Vietnam from 1968-1969.

Raul enjoyed telling life stories of his childhood. He loved giving James and Jeanette advice that would help them grow into proud adults.

Raul always had time to visit with anyone who would listen, and had endless support for his family. He was a great son-in-law who always willing to help out, and he enjoyed working outside and doing projects around the house.

Raul will be missed and will always be in our hearts day in and day out.

The family will receive visitors at Eeds Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, from 3 – 6 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at 10 a.m. Burial procession will follow to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Christopher Garcia, Erik Melendez, Roland Garcia, Emanuel Borjon, James Sanchez and Edward Rubio.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-2343.