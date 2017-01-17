Raul “Roy” Gonzales Trelles, 68, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on Jan. 16, 2017. He was born on Dec. 2, 1948, in Lockhart, Texas to Demetrio and Josefa Trelles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant son.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Olga Recio Trelles; daughter, Josefa Michaelson; two grandchildren, Justin Michaelson and Jania Michaelson; and three sisters: Gloria Ramirez, Dora Granja and Rachel Ramirez.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangement under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/raul-trelles.