Richard Huggins

Richard Michael Huggins, 60, of Lockhart, Texas passed away unexpectedly on the morning of March 11, 2017. He was born on June 16, 1956, in Bertram, Texas to Marie Odis and J.W. Huggins.

Richard was very knowledgeable when it came to fixing tractors, servicing and hauling heavy machinery, working most of his life in construction and driving haul-trucks. He started this line of work after completing John Deere School in Dallas. He loved his family to the fullest; he was always talking about his dreams for them. Richard had dreams for his children to learn as much as they could to succeed in life. He loved to deer hunt, something he would do as a child with his parents and also had done at one time or another with each of his children and wife. Richard enjoyed taking trips to the coast yearly, especially the extended family fishing trips.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Alan Wayne Huggins.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jennifer Crider Huggins; three children: William Michael Huggins, Christopher Gene Huggins and Breanna Nicole Huggins; one brother, J. Will Huggins and wife, Wilma, of Bedias, Texas; two sisters, Cathey Whitfield and husband, Brian, of Burnet, Texas and Connie Huggins-Alvarado and husband, Lupe, of Bertram, Texas; mother-in-law, Norma Crider, of Lockhart; brothers-in-law: William Dan Crider, Jr., Karl Crider and Matthew Crider of Lockhart, Texas; sisters-in-law, Ruby Crider, of San Marcos, and Barbara Crider and husband, Bobby Perez, of Dale, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Family will receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Bunton Cemetery in Dale, Texas.

Family Chain

We little knew that morning, God was going to call your name, in life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It breaks our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the came but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.