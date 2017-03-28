Richard Kendig passed away March 3, 2017, in Lockhart, Texas. He was born Richard Alvin Kendig, Jr.,on Sept. 6, 1931, to Richard and Lucille (Foust) Kendig in Albion, Pa. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Norman Kendig.

He married Helen Ruth (Franklin) Whaley on Dec. 28, 1985.

Richard retired from and was very proud of his service as a U.S. Navy Submariner. He retired as an E9, after 23 years of exemplary service as a Nuclear Engineman. He worked in Lancaster, Ohio, for Diamond Power where he was instrumental in the building of the first Carolina nuclear power plants. He later moved to Garrett, Ind., where he co-owned a successful welding/millwright business.

He and his wife Ruth retired in Lockhart, Texas where they have their own ranch and had just realized his long-time dream of owning a few Hereford cows, which he dubbed “The Girls.” He was a voracious reader and worked the daily newspaper crossword puzzle.

Richard is survived by his wife, Helen Ruth Kendig; sisters, Carol (Franz) Bruyere and Janet (Frank) Blampain; daughters, Deborah Ann (Anthony) Carrino, Vicki Lynn (Thomas) Lifer, Karen Michelle (Gary) Case; son, Richard Joseph (Gretchen) Kendig; step-daughters Angela Marie (William) Calderon and Vickie Lee Whaley; grandchildren Laura (Eric) Nelsestuen, Todd (Kristy) Carrino, Brad (Amy) Lifer, Stephanie (Ryan) Franz; Janna Hoehn; Rebecca and Ashley Kendig; Kevin (Melanie) and Cameron Calderon and Megan Dunn; great-grandchildren Michael Anthony Zettel, Calob and Nathaniel Lifer and Garrett Franz

Funeral service and internment are private and the family suggests contributions to the Navy Memorial or the American Heart Association.

