Mr. Ricky Garcia, Sr. was taken home by his angels on July 20, 2017, at the age of 67.

Ricky was born July 15, 1950 to Raymundo and Teresa Garcia.

Ricky was a long-time resident of Lockhart and graduated High School in 1970.

Ricky was preceded in death by: his parents, Raymundo and Teresa Garcia; three sisters: Olivia Castilleja, Janie Ysla, and Bea Garcia; and brother, Gino Garcia.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Celia Garcia, five children: Larick and wife, Dahlia, Eric, Maxine and husband, Mario, Ricky and wife, Carolyn, and Chris; his sisters, Mary Helen Ruiz, and Bertha Alvarez; and his brother, Raymond Garcia. Ricky was blessed with the joy of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was cared for during his last days by Journey of Life Hospice.

A Mass of Celebration was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Lockhart.