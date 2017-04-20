Robert Bingham

Robert Joseph “Joey” Bingham, 57, of Lockhart passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in England on Jan. 19, 1960, to John Everett Bingham and Betty Ruth Freeman Bingham.

He graduated from Arlington High School and received training as Auto Mechanic. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Marie Glissendorf, in Austin, Texas, on October 17, 2015.

Joey loved working on cars and being around cars all his life.

Joey is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bingham, of Lockhart; son, David Bingham, of New York; daughter, Deanna Bingham, of Round Rock; step-sons, Patrick McKinney, of Austin, and Michael McKinney, of Belton; brothers, Kris Robinson, of Austin, Johnny Bingham of Lakeway, and Billy Lane, of New York; grandchildren, Athena, Alexandria, and Elijah; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A viewing and visitation was held at Eeds Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, from noon – 7 p.m. A Graveside Service was scheduled at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the Lockhart Municipal Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Patrick McKinney, Johnny Bingham, Michael McKinney, Billy Lane, Kris Robinson and David Bingham.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.