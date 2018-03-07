Robert Feagan Brown Share:









Robert Feagan Brown, 67, of Lockhart, died Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Robert was born July 17, 1950 in Schenectady, New York to Bob Marion and Elizabeth Feagan Brown.

Robert had a Bachelors Degree in Physics and was a Test Engineer for American Innovations.

Robert was dearly loved by his family and friends and cherished for being the most authentic, genuine person in our lives.

He was survived by: Fiance, Sylvia Green; son, Henry I. Brown, step-sons, Alexander Fruth and Andre Fruth; brothers, Alan Brown and Craig Brown and 5 Grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 South Main St., Lockhart TX 78644 512-398-2343

To view and sign the guestbook, visit http://post-register.com/obituaries/Robert-Brown ‎