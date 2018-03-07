Robert Feagan Brown
Robert Feagan Brown, 67, of Lockhart, died Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Robert was born July 17, 1950 in Schenectady, New York to Bob Marion and Elizabeth Feagan Brown.
Robert had a Bachelors Degree in Physics and was a Test Engineer for American Innovations.
Robert was dearly loved by his family and friends and cherished for being the most authentic, genuine person in our lives.
He was survived by: Fiance, Sylvia Green; son, Henry I. Brown, step-sons, Alexander Fruth and Andre Fruth; brothers, Alan Brown and Craig Brown and 5 Grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 South Main St., Lockhart TX 78644 512-398-2343
