Robert Cox

Robert Wayne Cox, Sr. 56, of Gonzales, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Robert was born Sept. 29, 1959 in Luling to Byron Alexander Watts and Joyce Elaine Williams Cox. He married Cynthia Leah “Cindi” Hill on Feb. 14, 1994 in Gonzales.

Robert was born and raised in Luling. He attended the Luling schools and was part of the Luling Eagle football team. He enjoyed playing in the sand hills catching horny toads and as he grew older he enjoyed riding bulls with his brother Raymond, not the bulls used on the rodeo circuit, but local bulls and just for fun.

Robert loved to dance and he loved to travel. He enjoyed going for rides in the country to look at the wild flowers and admire the beautiful countryside. Robert was most definitely a people person, he loved to visit and if he didn’t know you that made it all the more fun. Robert was a trucker by trade and therefore he was on the road much of his life. Still he found time to instill the value of hard work to his sons. He had worked for Cox Oilwell Service, ABZ Trucking, Crossroads Vacuum Services, and Wrangler Trucking comprising a 40-year career in trucking.

Robert had a huge heart and he always gave of himself to those in need. Robert was a big man, a man’s man, but a tender and loving husband and father too. He frequently sought heart shaped rocks and other heart shaped objects to bring to his wife as a symbol of his love, now reminders to Cindi that love remains.

Robert W. Cox, Sr. is survived by his adoring wife, Cindi Cox of Gonzales; sons, Lucas Zachariah Hill, of Austin, and Benjamin Andrew Hill of Gonzales; parents, Joyce Williams, of Luling, and Byron “Potsy” Watts, of Luling; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Bobby Thomason, Sissy and Pat Tucker, and Debbie and Brandon Collins, all of Luling; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Suzanne Cox of Luling, and Allen and Kara Watts, of Kingsbury; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Becky Hill, of Ottine; sister-in-law, Susan Wilkerson, of Ottine; one gramdchild and numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving “side-kick” Lola Wilkerson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Hyden officiating. Interment will follow in Gonzales Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Darrell Hendricks, Sr., Justin Janecek, Ryan Brown, Raymond Cox, Brian Wilkerson and Donnie Grauke. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Petty, James May and Lola Wilkerson. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.