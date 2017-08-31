Robert Jackson

Robert W. “Bobby” Jackson, Jr., 76, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, peacefully in his home. Bobby was born in Lockhart on July 28,1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Jackson, Sr., and Gladine Tinney Jackson; and his sister, Barbara Kay Jackson.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lydia Trejo Jackson; his daughter, Ba



rbara Kay Jackson, of Lockhart; his son, Jason Arthur, of Austin; and three grandchildren: Annalycia Hernandez, Albert (Jay) Hernandez IV and Alayna Hernandez.

Bobby joined the United States Air Force after he graduated Lockhart High School.

Once he finished in the military, he came back home and started, with his father, and eventually took over the family business and ran Jackson Sand and Gravel for over 30 years.

In 1980, Bobby married the love of his life, Lydia Trejo, in Lockhart, Texas.

Bobby was a very well-known native of Lockhart, where he was a well-respected and positive person with a great aspect in life and accomplished all his goals and will be greatly missed.

A viewing and visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Eeds Funeral Home, from noon – 8 p.m.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas, 78644 (512) 398-2343.

