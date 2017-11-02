Robert Landrum Watts

Born in Atlanta, Ga., on June 13, 1950, Robert Landrum “Bob” Watts was adopted by Hugh and Ruth Watts. Robert spent most of his life in and around the Atlanta area.

Following childhood, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic before becoming a land developer. While the majority of his life was spent working in construction and real estate, what he found the most joy in was driving a school bus and investing in the next generation.

He moved to Texas in 2011 and ultimately found a home in beautiful Lockhart. Here he found a great community where he could do the things he loved and spend his days with people he loved. You could always find him driving his bus, directing traffic, or joking around with his friends.

He was assigned this year to Lockhart ISD Bus Route 18, serving Bluebonnet Elementary, Clear Fork Elementary and Lockhart High School. He was a frequent driver for student athletes, frequently driving the volleyball and softball teams, and leaving his bus to watch and support the teams. He was a frequent volunteer at LHS football games, as well.

Bob leaves behind his family, Zach and Christina Hicks of Temple, Ga., and William and Jennifer McCall, of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and four grandchildren: Emily Hicks, Austin Hicks, Savannah McCall, and Katherine McCall.

The family would like to say thank you for making Bob feel like he was at the home he always dreamed of and for being his Texas family. We know Bob was where he wanted to be and doing what He loved to the very end. A memorial was held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the STS Bus Barn, 401 Carver St., in Lockhart