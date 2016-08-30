Ronald Munoz, Sr.

Ronald Ray Munoz, Sr., 57, went to our Heavenly Father on Aug. 22, 2016. Born on April 4, 1959, he is preceded in death by his father, William Charles Munoz.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Florinda; his children, Ronald Ray Jr., and Cynthia Nichol; and son-in-law Kevin Venanzi; mother, Lucy Silva Malaer; brothers Richard Lee, Randall Boyd and James Dale.

He will be missed by his other family and friends.

Visitation was scheduled on Friday, Aug. 26,2 016, from 3 – 8 p.m., with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m., at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services took place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.