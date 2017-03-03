Rose Marie Munoz, 55, of Lockhart, born Feb. 28,1962, was called to be with the Lord on her 55th birthday, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Semion (Eladio) and Louisa (Mary) Camareno Juarez.

Rose is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Alfredo Munoz, Sr., a retiree of the Texas Army National Guard (1977-1997) and a current 20-year employee of Auto Zone-Lockhart. Her son, Alfredo Munoz, Jr., is a Hays County Sheriff’s Office Deputy married to Glenda, and they reside in Kyle with their two children Nicholas and Elena.

She is also survived by her siblings Samuel (Elizabeth) Juarez, Kathy (Jesse) Maciel, Gloria (Bruno) Perez, David Lee (Fita) Juarez, Sandra Mireles and Ernest (Lydia) Juarez. She loved and was loved by her many nieces and nephews and goddaughter, Kiesha Berry.

Rose will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, treasured grandmother, adoring daughter, beloved sister, admired aunt and cherished friend. Also, an avid clearance Target shopper. Additionally, she is a respected Senior Dialysis Technician who took pride in caring for her patients for over thirty years at DaVita. She touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew her.

Her family will receive family and friends on Thursday, March 2 from 1 – 8 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home, with a Rosary being recited by Deacon Tim Vande Vorde at 7 p.m.

Before cremation services, Father Padilla will conduct a mass to celebrate her life at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m., after a brief visitation at 8:30 a.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. Active pallbearers are her nephews Luis Gomez, III, Larry Maciel, David Lee Juarez, II, Tommy Mireles, Jr., Jesse Maciel, Jr., Anthony Gomez, Felix Juarez, Richard Juarez, Jeremy Juarez and Xavier Munoz. Honorary pallbearer is Paul Munoz.

The Munoz family would like to extend a special thank you to her niece Heather Gutierrez for her time as a friend and caregiver and to the caring staff of Heart to Heart Hospice.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.