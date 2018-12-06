Roy McCammon Share:









Roy McCammon, 90, of Red Rock, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Sinton, Texas to Robert and Ruby McCammon and spent his youth in several small South Texas towns.

He met Betty, the love of his life, at a skating rink. Roy was an excellent skater and he was showing off that day. Betty could barely stay on her feet, but he asked her to skate and the rest is history. They often went to country dances in Victoria with friends and danced the night away to the music of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. They also enjoyed spending relaxing days at the beach in Port Aransas. Roy and Betty married in 1948 and had 70 wonderful years together.

Roy worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in several small South Texas towns and eventually in Austin. After retirement, he and Betty bought land in Caldwell County where he spent his time raising cattle and taking care of the land. They loved the fresh air and country life.

Roy was a ‘fixer’ and could repair just about anything that needed repairing. He enjoyed helping others – family, friends, and strangers. It was his calling. If someone needed help, he was the first to show up. He could stay cool-headed in times of need and was always more than prepared for anything that came his way.

Roy and Betty have been members of Delhi Baptist Church in Rosanky for many years and made many lasting friendships there. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m.

Survivors include his wife Betty, children Roy and Jean, grandchildren Keith, Melanie, Geoffrey, Victoria and John, seven great-grandchildren with an eighth on the way. Roy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

