Rube V. Stanford Share:







Rube V. Stanford went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2018 surrounded by his family who he loved so greatly and who loved him in return. He was 84 years young, living life to the fullest. Rube was a kind and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back.

He and his wife, Jane, married almost 52 years, retired to the Texas Hill Country in 2011 so he could care for the deer and the birds. Prior to that time, he was owner/operator of Stanford Well Logging Service, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rube was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys (nee Tuck) Stanford and two of his sisters, Doris Glenn and Vickie (Walker) Marceaux. He is survived by his immediate family – his wife Jane (nee Herring); his daughter Lisa and her husband Greg DeLo; his son Scott and his wife Christy (nee Cable) and the apples of his eyes, his grandchildren: Savannah DeLo, Gavin DeLo, Austin Stanford; Spencer Stanford, his wife Katie and their little son, August, Rube’s great-grandson.

Also surviving him are his brothers, John N. Stanford and Rodney Stanford; his sisters, Gaylynn Gunter and husband Dennis; and Ernestine Wyatt. Other survivors are his brother-in-law, John W. Herring and wife Katherine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at McCurdy Funeral home chapel in Lockhart, Texas. Burial will follow at a later date at Lockhart City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Also the family would appreciate you sharing your memories of Rube on the McCurdy website.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit http://post-register.com/obituaries/Rube-Stanford