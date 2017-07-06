Ruben Ortiz Lopez, 53, of Lockhart, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Ortiz-Lopez was born Sept. 12, 1963 in Mexico to Serafin Ortiz and Virginia Lopez.

He was united in marriage to Providencia Calderon on June 9, 1990, in Mexico.

He worked as a ranch hand all his life and loved his family and the quiet country life. Ruben was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lopez and his brother, Isidro Ortiz-Lopez.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Providencia Calderon-Moreno, of Lockhart; sons Ruben Ortiz-Calderon and Carlos Ortiz-Calderon; and daughter, Mayra Ortiz-Calderon; father, Serafin Ortiz; brothers, Luis, Pedro, Miguel, Mario and Martin; sisters, Amelia, Lidia, Feliz, Guadalupe, Puresa and Rosario; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by special friends, Barbara Shelton and Linda Hinkle, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Selman, and Mr. Fred Hoskins.

Visitation was held on Sunday, June 25, 2017, from 2-8 p.m. at Eeds Funeral Home. Graveside Service was held on Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Clarks Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Mike Harris, Kevin Hoskins, Jerry Hinkle, Kevin Roberts, Rosendo Ortiz and Bill Selman.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home (512) 398-2343.