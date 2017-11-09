Ruby Glins

Ruby (Wagner) Glins, of Lockhart, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at the age of 87. She was born in Goforth, Texas, to Hilda (Schaarschmidt) and Max Frank Wagner and was the youngest of eight children.

She most recently attended St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lockhart.

Most people knew her as “Mickey,” because of her fondness for collecting mouse figurines. She loved to bake cookies every chance she got and usually gave them away to family, neighbors, HEB pharmacy in Lockhart, and many other people.

Mickey worked as a cook in the Del Valle School District, Lockhart Hospital, and Lockhart School District.

Mickey loved to dance, go nine-pin bowling, making Koch kaese, canning (especially pickles), and playing dominoes. She truly enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; four sisters; baby daughter, Shirley; son, Alvin Wayne Schulze; two grandchildren, Misty Schulze and Billy John Schulze; and her husbands, Alvin Schulze, Jesse Martindale and Albert Glins.

Mickey is survived by her sons, Billy Schulze, of Kyle and Ernie Schulze and wife, Angie, of Buda; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous relatives.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday also at McCurdy Funeral Home with burial at Niederwald Cemetery. Pastor Carlson Jakubik presiding. She will be dearly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby’s memory to Alzheimer’s Texas 3520 Executive Center Dr. Suite #140 Austin, Texas, 78731 or to Heart to Heart Hospice 1340 Wonder World Dr., San Marcos, Texas, 78666.