Mr. Sammie Alcala, 73, of Amarillo, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with a prayer service following at 7:00 p.m.

Mr. Alcala was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie and Luz Alcala, and a brother, Leroy Alcala.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Alcala, children, Samantha Futch and husband, Tom, Sonia Alcala and husband, Ali Rimi, Senaida Alcala and husband, Kevin Nace, Sophia Alcala and husband Damien Huerta, Sammie Alcala, III, and Stella Alcala-Duran, and Husband, Francisco Duran, sisters, Amelia Valverde, Vicky Valverde, Debbie Galvan, Marcela Herrera, Elvira Herrera, brothers, Jimmy Alcala, Eddie Alcala, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son / De Leon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart.

