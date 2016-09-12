Samuel Culpepper

Samuel Henry Culpepper, 82, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on Sept. 8, 2016. He was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Anson, Texas to William Newton and Mary Beatrice Culpepper.

He was a member of the First Lockhart Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, and also a member of the Sunday school Harvesters Class. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, dominos and 42 and working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gladys Marie Culpepper; two sons, Samuel LaWayne Culpepper (Gay), of Lockhart, and Clendon LaVon Culpepper (Linda) of Henderson, Texas; brother-in-law, Merle Arnold, of Shawnee, Okla.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. on Sunday,

Sept. 11, 2016. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating. Interment followed at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan,

Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.