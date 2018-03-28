San Juan Hernandez Share:







San Juan “Johnny be Good” Hernandez, resident of Martindale, passed away on March 22, 2018 at the age of 61 in San Marcos, TX.

He was the twelfth child of sixteen who was born in Fentress, TX to Dolores Marmolejo and Salvador Hernandez. At a young age he enjoyed working outdoors helping his Mother in the garden and was a “Jack of all Trades”. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and helping others lending a hand to whoever asked. Johnny also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Johnny did not have a formal education but was very intelligent and could easily put anyone in their place with his quick wit and extensive vocabulary. He knew how to get a rise out of anyone with his sarcastic humor. He will truly be missed by his family and friends who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dolores and Salvador, brothers: Vernardo, Albino, and Jesus Hernandez; nephews, Abel Gomez, James Hernandez and Richard Baltierra. He is survived by his siblings; Erminia Magallanez, Raymundo Hernandez (Marcelina), Carmen Baltierra, Celia Urrutia (Florentino), Salvador Hernandez (Lupe), Elida DeLeon (Cristobal), Dolores Alvarez (Johnny), Alfredo Hernandez (Martha), Estella Simpson (Edward), Delia Cardenas (Pete), Elias Hernandez and Lucy Lloyd. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, March 24, 2018 beginning at 10 am with recitation of the Holy Rosary followed by a memorial service.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook online at www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

