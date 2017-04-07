Shirley Nell McDavid was born to Allen and Doris McDavid on October 7, 1940, in Lockhart, and died peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2017.Her parents, three sisters (Annabelle, Allie Faye, and Dorothy), and two brothers (William and James) preceded her in death.

Shirley has one living brother, Charles McDavid.

Shirley and the entire McDavid family were active members of Lockhart’s First Baptist Church. Shirley attended school in Lockhart, graduating from Carver High School in 1958 as her class’s salutatorian. She then attended the University of Texas in Austin where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

Shirley worked for the Texas Education Agency after graduation. She then moved to Albuquerque, N.M., and was a Special Education teacher there. In 1975 Shirley was employed by the University of New Mexico in their Cultural Diversity Department. When that program lost its funding in 1979, Shirley moved to California and was hired by the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity which supported programs within the Laboratory to hire minorities and women. Later she worked specifically for the Laboratory’s Department of Electrical Engineering where she recruited and mentored many students who went on to become very successful in various fields of engineering. Shirley worked for the Laboratory for 22 years before retiring. After retirement she continued to keep up with her many friends and relatives, having yearly reunions with friends at the Russian River Jazz Festival, family reunions in Texas, dinner parties with former college and university recruits, and terrific New Year’s dinners for her California family.

Shirley liked adventure and traveled to many places including Germany, France, Spain, China, Africa, Cuba, Mexico, and Thailand. Shirley also loved gardening and art. In her spare time she read, had a huge collection of books, and started a book club with some of her friends.

Although Shirley had no children, her legacy will live on and on through her family and friends who loved her very much. The energy she put into being a friend, aunt, and role model for her nieces, nephews, and recruits was what was most important to her.

Shirley was a lifelong donor, so her family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Please join family and friends in celebrating Shirley’s life with food and fellowship on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Southwestern Room at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. You will also be able to say goodbye to Shirley in the Chapel at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home during this time.

Arrangements under the direction of Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512)863-2564.