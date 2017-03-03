Shirley Voigt

Shirley Carlene Voigt, 82, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Feb. 24, 2017. She was born on Sept. 17, 1934, in Lockhart, Texas to Carl Edward and Pally Lorraine Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, William Thomas Voigt, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Thomas Voigt, Sr.; one son, Russell Voigt and wife, Sheila, of Houston; two daughters, Lynette Richter and husband, Nick, of Luling and Sandra Voigt, of Lockhart; one brother, Steven Williams, of Austin; one sister, Joye Estelle Williams, of Lockhart; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 11 a.m. – noon, with services following at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Interment was held at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan.

