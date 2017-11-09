A.E. “Sonny” McWhorter, of Rosanky, passed away on Nov. 2, 2017, at the age of 79. He was born in Bastrop, Texas to Gladys Pendegrass and Collie McWhorter.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stephen Todd McWhorter; and three sisters: Lillian Johnson, Ruby Shirley, and Arlene Gay Schlitz.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Joan Hohmann McWhorter; daughters, Jana Young, of Old River, Texas, and Rebecca Hill, of Liberty, Texas; son, Nathan McWhorter of Liberty; step-daughter, Bonnie Berry, of Hickory, N.C.; and step-son Brent Bradford, of San Diego, Calif. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Sonny served in the United States Army. He will be best remembered as an outgoing, funny and “one of a kind” person, who loved his family dearly.

A visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, from 4-7 p.m. at McCurdy funeral home. A graveside service was held at Delhi Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. If you would like to give a memorial contribution in Sonny’s memory, please consider the Pegasus School, P.O. Box 577, Lockhart Texas, 78644 or the Delhi Cemetery Association; 6150 SH 304 Rosanky Texas 78953.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.