Stan Haddox

Heaven gained another amazing soul on June 30,2017. Stanley Harry Haddox, born July 9, 1940, has joined his mother, Elizabeth Merle, his beloved father-in-law, James Wilson, mother-in-law, Virginia Wilson, and his loving brother, Kenneth, in peace.

Stan, better known to some as Satch, originated from Lorain and Sheffield Lake, Ohio, and later lived out his life in Corpus Christi and Lockhart, Texas. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Sally; his three children, Sonya (Tom), Paula, and Julie; his four grandchildren: Michael, Krystal, Stacie, and Jesi; his four great grand-kids: Alyssa, Justin, Nathan, and Kynsleigh; his sister, Carol (James); his brother, George (Helen); sister-in-law, Hilda; and many caring nieces and nephews.

Stan in the US Navy on the USS Manley from 1958-1962, as a Pilot Rescuer and was known as “The Swimmer.” He strived to make a wonderful life for his family. He worked as a painter in Corpus for over 35 years. He and his wife retired and built a gorgeous home in Lockhart on a large plot of land to live out the life they had dreamed of.

Stan grew up with very little and worked hard to help provide something better for his family. He often regarded his life as a blessing, saying he “never thought he could have something so nice.” In turn, showing us all how hard work can pay off.

He told the best stories, and only the ones that made people laugh. On most days, he could be found baking cookies, playing golf, watching John Wayne, or visiting all the neighborhood garage sales. He often got “spiffed up,” always meticulously combed his hair, and took his wife dancing, where they were desirously looked upon by friends and family for their display of love. Rarely could the two be found apart.

Stan wasn’t rich or famous or even without flaws, but he was widely loved and always remembered because of his quick wit, sense of humor, and his tremendous will to help others. We will never forget those grey blue eyes and the way his love emitted from them. “Glad you got to see me…”

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 9, beginning at 1 p.m., at 725 Pin Oak, in Lockhart. For directions, call Sonya at (512) 665-2252, or Julie at (512) 738-2808.