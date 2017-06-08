Summer Perez

Summer Rose Perez, 25, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on May 28, 2017. She was born on June 15, 1991 in Luling, Texas to Ersindo Perez and Deborah Bosque Perez.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse C. Bosque, Anastacia G. Bosque and Dionicio Perez, Sr.

She is survived by her father, Ersindo Perez and mother, Deborah Perez and her husband, Albert Lozano; son, Christopher Marshall Kenner; daughter, Kamya Kenner; brother, Ersindo; sisters: Ashley, Jennifer, April and Crystal; step-brother, Xavier Lozano; and grandmother, Guadalupe V. Moreno.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home, from noon until service time at 3:30 p.m. , Friday, June 2, 2017. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Sindo Perez, Sam Perez, Justin Perez, Xavier Valenzuela, Nick Davila, Sergio Edison and Breland Allen.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.