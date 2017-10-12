Susan Helka

Susan Ann Hosto Helka of Leander Texas passed away on Oct. 5, 2017, the young age of 66.

Susan was born in Newport, Ark., to Doris and Ralph Hosto, on July 15, 1951. Susan was the oldest of three daughters.

Susan left Arkansas after graduating high school and married Ernest Ewald, Jr., of Lockhart Texas. They had three children, and that began an amazing journey of love. Susan loved and spoiled Savannah Stephens, her granddaughter, for 19 years before being blessed with three grandsons and one great-granddaughter. These babies became her life, and was truly what she lived for. She also loved to help people in need. She literally woke up thinking of people she had met that were faced with unfortunate circumstances and found a way to help. This was her passion and God worked through her in helping the less fortunate. Susan was a collector of rocks, crystals, Indian artifacts and many other unique items. The collections were enjoyed by many in our family.

Susan is survived by two kids, Valerie Stephens and Timothy Ewald; one granddaughter, Savannah Stephens; four grandsons: Tyler Sprinkle, Hayden Ewald, Casen Ewald and Gavin Cigich; one great-granddaughter, Rylinn Henry; two sisters, Debra House and Laura Lee Scoggins, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Doris Hosto, and a son, Trey Ewald.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10205 FM 620 North, Austin, Texas 78726, on Monday Oct. 23, at noon with viewing at 10 a.m. in the Narthex. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.

Pallbearers will be David House, Ernest Ewald, Arick House, Ira House, William Fralia and Tommy Sitzer.

In lieu of flowers, money can be donated to SafePlace, which is a battered women’s shelter in Austin Texas. Please see donation options at safeaustin.org.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (512) 260-8800.