Susan Modrall, 74, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2017 at Our House of Central Texas in Austin. She was a strong believer in life after death, and went to be with her Lord after a lengthy and courageous battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by loving friends.

Susan was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Lyall and Genevieve Smith. She taught Special Education for 30 years in Michigan, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas. Upon retirement, she became an active participant in the CASA program of San Antonio.

Never one to turn down a political debate, Susan became a voice in local politics, working to better the lives of the citizens of Caldwell County, where she finally settled.

She was an avid lover of animals, and eventually fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning a ranch. She raised horses and was able to house and care for many stray dogs and cats. Her dry and sophisticated sense of humor kept all who knew her entertained.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bobby Smith; and her first husband, David Kenerson, of East Lansing, Mich.

She is survived by her sons, Kirk (April) Peters, of Austin, and Tim (Colleen) Peters, of Dripping Springs; three grandchildren: Bry, Brandon and Bradley Peters, of Dripping Springs; sister Sally Ganakas, of Charlevoix, Mich.; and two loving nieces, Erin and Jenny. She is also leaving behind beloved cousins, many devoted friends, and lifelong friend, Rudy Decker, of San Antonio.

A memorial celebration of her life with family and friends will be held in Lockhart, on Nov. 18. For details email starmavs@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Our House of Central Texas, 3616 Far West Blvd, Suite 117-209, Austin, Texas 78731