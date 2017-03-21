Tara Jean Shelton, a loving Momma, daughter, sister and aunt, 29, of Lockhart, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 5:10 p.m. at Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas after fighting a long battle with leukemia and other medical complications.

She was born to Barbara and Thomas Carson Shelton on Sept. 17, 1987 in Monroe, Ga.

Tara graduated from Lockhart High School in 2005 and Total Transformation Cosmetology School in 2010.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her 6-year-old son, Tommy; her mother, Barbara; father, Thomas Carson; sisters, Tabitha and Samantha; brother-in-law, Tony James; her nieces, Knoelle and Savannah; her nephews, Weston and Brayden; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service will was at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at Clark’s Chapel Cemetery, F.M. 713, outside of Lockhart with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating. Serving as Pallbearers were Jerry Hinkle, Ruben Ortiz, Bruce Germer, Brian Barrington, David Blackwell and Larry Patton.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512)-398-2343. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/tara-shelton.