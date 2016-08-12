Terrell Ellis Clark passed from his earthly life on Aug. 4, 2016 at the age of 96. He was born January 8, 1920 in McMahan, Texas. He was the son of Terrell R. and Corry Robertson Clark. He married Hazel Alene McWhorter in Lockhart Texas July 14, 1948. Terrell Ellis Clark served as an airplane mechanic and a sergeant in the Army Air Corp in India during World War II. After the war, he returned to Lockhart and farmed and ranched for over 70 years. He was a good steward of the land was recognized as Caldwell County Agri-Businessman of the year.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers and sisters: William Tad Clark, Carl Robertson Clark, Robert Nye Clark, Bula Escue, Jewell Minnette Moore, Ella Marie Lawler, Ruth Ewald and Cora Clark. He lost his eldest son, Terrell Edward Clark, in 1972.

He is survived by his loving wife, Hazel Alene Clark; son, William Robert Clark and wife, Anne J. Clark; granddaughter, Kelly Clark Campbell and husband, Joshua Campbell; and great-grandson, Clark Ellis Campbell.

He was a charter member of First Lockhart Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved to hunt, fish and tell stories. He especially loved his buddy and granddaughter, Kelly, and great-grandson, Clark Ellis.

Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the lord. Corinthians 15:58

A memorial service in celebration of Ellis’s life was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roland Cruz, Filimon Tristan, Bob McGee, Robert Conyers, Gary Dickensen and Jimmy Mirales.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to be made to the church.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/terrell-ellis-clark.