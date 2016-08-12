Terrell Ellis Clark
Terrell Ellis Clark passed from his earthly life on Aug. 4, 2016 at the age of 96. He was born January 8, 1920 in McMahan, Texas. He was the son of Terrell R. and Corry Robertson Clark. He married Hazel Alene McWhorter in Lockhart Texas July 14, 1948. Terrell Ellis Clark served as an airplane mechanic and a sergeant in the Army Air Corp in India during World War II. After the war, he returned to Lockhart and farmed and ranched for over 70 years. He was a good steward of the land was recognized as Caldwell County Agri-Businessman of the year.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers and sisters: William Tad Clark, Carl Robertson Clark, Robert Nye Clark, Bula Escue, Jewell Minnette Moore, Ella Marie Lawler, Ruth Ewald and Cora Clark. He lost his eldest son, Terrell Edward Clark, in 1972.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hazel Alene Clark; son, William Robert Clark and wife, Anne J. Clark; granddaughter, Kelly Clark Campbell and husband, Joshua Campbell; and great-grandson, Clark Ellis Campbell.
He was a charter member of First Lockhart Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved to hunt, fish and tell stories. He especially loved his buddy and granddaughter, Kelly, and great-grandson, Clark Ellis.
Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the lord. Corinthians 15:58
A memorial service in celebration of Ellis’s life was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roland Cruz, Filimon Tristan, Bob McGee, Robert Conyers, Gary Dickensen and Jimmy Mirales.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to be made to the church.
Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/terrell-ellis-clark.
2 Comments
Mr. Clark….It saddens my heart that you have passed….You were such a great man with values anyone would be proud to have….I know that you are now reunited with Terry, someone who was taken all too soon….I know you two have much to talk about…..To Bill and the rest of the family, cherish the memories as they are all we have after our loved ones are gone….Know that Ellis is now with Terry and they will watch over all of you until the time comes one day for you to once again be united as a family….
Dear Mrs. Clark, Bill, and family: Your husband, father and grandfather was such a wonderful person. I can remember my dad and Ellis sitting and talking about farming and cattle ranching so many times. I was always so excited when I could ride with my dad out to Ellis and Hazel’s house, crossing over the railroad tracks and sitting in their driveway and visiting. Although you all probably thought different, I thought a train crossing in front of my house was the coolest thing ever. I can remember on many occasions when Ellis would stop by the house and drop off fresh sweet corn or other vegetables on the front porch for us to enjoy. Ellis and Hazel were such good friends to my parents and they treasured your friendship deeply. I can only imagine the stories that they are telling each other right now. Love you guys and praying for your peace. Ben and Cheryl Posey