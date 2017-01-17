Tesha McClanahan

Tesha Ann McClanahan, 48, of Seguin, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Seguin, Texas.

Tesha was born in Houston, Texas to Donnie Vance McClanahan and Sharon Ann Chisum on Aug. 4, 1968.

Tesha is preceded in death by her father, Donnie McClanahan and her grandmother, Janice Lawter.

Tesha is survived by grandparents, Jewel Vance and Thelma McClanahan, of Luling; grandfather, Clifton Chisum; mother, Sharon Ann McDougal; two daughters, Kaile (Preston) Wilson of Dale, Texas, and Lauren McClelland, of Luling; sister, Robin McClanahan, of San Antonio; three brothers, Brandon Enos, Aaron Enos, and Cody McDougal; two grandchildren, Preslie Mae Wilson and Braxton Vance Kay; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was held from 5 – 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with Kyle Bishop and Tim Pepper officiating. Burial followed at 2 p.m. at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon, Texas.

Pallbearers were Preston Wilson, Nick Brown, Greg Fleck, Mike Fleck, Joe Gonzales and Bobby Worsley.

