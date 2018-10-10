Thomas Bruce Baker Share:







Thomas Bruce Baker, M.D. passed away on September 28, 2018 in Amarillo, Texas. He was born in Austin, Texas to Claude William Baker Jr. and Virginia Mae Christian on May 11, 1956. He was raised and graduated high school in Austin, Texas. Dr. Baker graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston in 1981 and was a pulmonologist in Amarillo, TX, practicing for 32 years. Dr. Baker married Patricia Ruth Johnstone in Temple, Texas on August 17, 1983 and together they raised three children, Ronnie, Christi and William. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo.

Dr. Baker is preceded in death by his father. Left to cherish his memory includes, his wife of 35 years, Patricia Baker; his sons, Ronnie Baker of Austin, TX and William Baker of Houston, TX; a daughter, Christi Baker and her husband Scott Craft of Amarillo, TX; his mother, Virginia Baker of Dale, TX; brother, Bryan Baker of Spicewood, TX and a granddaughter, Lilian Ruth Craft.

Dr. Baker was laid to rest at Jeffrey Cemetery. The committal service was Friday, October 5, 2018 at 11am officiated by Pastor Brian Hesse. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Baker, William Baker, Bryan Baker and Scott Craft.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Amarillo, Texas.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Thomas-Bruce-Baker.