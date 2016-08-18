Thomas H. Bennett, Sr.

Thomas Harmon Bennett, Sr., passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 10, 2016, at Harlingen Medical Center.

Thomas, known as Nick to his family and Tom to others who knew him, was born in Augusta, Ga., on April 2, 1930, at home on Crawford Avenue to Virginia and James Bennett. Tom was preceded in death by sisters Frankie Shipp and Carol Weeks, and his brother J.O. Bennett.

Tom left high school and joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years of age on Jan. 27, 1948, and honorably discharged on Jan. 23, 1952. Tom was in aviation electronics while in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.

After Tom left the Navy he met the love of his life, Dorothy Batson, an 18-year-old country girl who had moved to the big city of Augusta after graduating from high school. Tom and Dot married on Sept. 13, 1953, in the Green Street Presbyterian Church in Augusta. Tom graduated from Georgia Tech in 1959 with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. Given that is one of the top engineering schools in our country; it was quite the feat and was one of Tom’s proudest accomplishments.

During the course of attending college, Tom became a father for the first time. Tom went on to father four more children: Thomas Jr., Scott, Jeanne, and Dorothy. Tom and Dorothy lived with their children in Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, and then settling in Elgin, Texas in 1974.

Tom and Dorothy moved to Lockhart, Texas in 1994 before coming to Harlingen in 2014. Tom and Dorothy raised their children attending Presbyterian churches where ever they moved to building lifelong friendships in each of those communities.

Tom is survived by the love of his life who he called “Shug,” short for sugar, Dorothy Batson Bennett; Ruth (Chris) Dimond, Thomas (Debra) Bennett, Scott (Leisa) Bennett, Jeanne (Bob) Racer, and Dorothy (Jeff) Watson. Tom also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Drew (Lisa), Cole (Angela), Megan (Mike), and Caitlin Dimond; Charlie (Ashley), and Josh (Christina) Bennett; Erik (Mariah), Liz, and Ethan Racer; Haley, and Ginger Bennett; Hunter, McKenna, and Harmon Watson. Tom is also survived by seven great grandchildren: Andrew, Dylan, Christopher, Conrad, Paisley, Will, and Khaleesi. Tom also has many nieces and nephews and their families that he leaves behind.

Tom will be greatly missed by his family though they take comfort knowing that he is in Heaven with an unlimited amount of candy and cookies.

Visitation will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, beginning at 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will be held in Georgia.

Visitation will be held at Moores Funeral Home in Milledgeville, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 from 1 – 3 p.m., with a graveside service at Stubbs Family Cemetery in Macon, GA at 4:00 pm.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, Texas 78550, (956) 423-3636