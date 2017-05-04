Verna Riddle

Verna B. Riddle was born on Sept. 18, 1921, to John H. and Alphia Duke Hamblin in Lockhart, Texas.

Verna graduated from Lockhart High School and worked for several local businesses as a bookkeeper and sales clerk. Her warm smile and winning personality won her many friends wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister along with husbands M.B. Jeffrey and James V. Riddle. She leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces along with great- nephews and nieces.

To those of us that knew and loved her, she was indeed the very best of the greatest generation.

Family received friends on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 11 a.m. – noon at McCurdy Funeral Home. Graveside services followed at 2 p.m. at Bunton Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.