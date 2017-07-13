Vicenta “Bessie” Ramirez

Vicenta, 65, was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. She was born on July 19, 1951 to the late Reyes Molina, Sr. and Francisca Molina.

Bessie, as everyone knew her, was funny, kind, sweet, loving, caring and opened her door for anyone. Many people called her “Mom.”

She lived life to the fullest. She loved gardening and teaching others all about plants. Bessie loved to travel as she got to see places she had never been. While on vacation at the Grand Canyon, she was just amazed with its beauty and said she just felt so free there. She loved her children and grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews. She got to spend her spare time with sisters and her brother whom she loved. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her and were closest to her.

Bessie is survived by her children, Michael Molina, Melodie Ramirez and Zechariah Gonzales; her grandchildren: Ismael Ramirez, Mariah Flores, Makayla Rose Molina, Michael (JR) Molina, and Zachary Skagg; her sisters, Angie Ramirez and husband, Antonio, Lupe Molina, Sally Mendoza and husband, Frank, and Maryann Molina-Kenison and Pepi; her brothers, Ted Molina, Toby Molina and Jesse Molina and wife, Nancy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Inez Molina; and brothers, Juan Molina and Reyes Molina, Jr.

Visitation and rosary were held on Sunday, July 2 at DeLeon Funeral Home with services on Monday, July 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Serving as pallbearers were her nephews, Peter Tienda, Chris Tienda, Tony Ramirez, Jr., and Jacob Molina, Frank Martinez and Timothy Skaggs. Honorary pallbearer was Ismael Ramirez.

Funeral arrangements by DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart.