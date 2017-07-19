Mr. Vicente Tobias, 100, of Uhland, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2107. He was born on June 10, 1917.

Mr. Tobias was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalio Tobias, Sr. and Francisca Cruz; son, Macario Tobias; brother, Macario Tobias; and sister, Geronima Llanas.

He is survived by daughters: Rosalinda Cruz, Delia Sanchez and husband, Frank, Janie Resendez and husband, Gene, and Flora Sauseda; daughter-in-law, Juanita Tobias; brothers, Domingo Tobias, and Rosalio Tobias, Jr.; sisters, Aurelia Esparza, Estefana Aguilar, Lupe Munoz and Frances Perez; sister-in-law, Benita Tobias; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the rosary was held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed to St. Michael Cemetery in Uhland, Texas.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200.