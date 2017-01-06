Violet Vann

Violet P. Vann went to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2017. She was born in Minot, N.D., on Nov. 3, 1922, and became a transplanted Texan in 1945 when she married Daniel Vann. After 68 years of marriage he passed away and she missed him terribly. They are again reunited in the presence of the Lord who they both loved with their whole heart.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis, and grandson, Tony.

She has one remaining child, Christine “Christy” Crow; four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

