Virginia Andrews

Virginia Lee Johnston Andrews has moved on to her final resting place in Heaven on July 2, 2017, she was 73 years old, just a few days shy of her 74th Birthday.

She has joined her husband, Lonnie Andrews, of the Austin and Lockhart areas; her parents, Frank and Eva Johnston, of Elkhart Texas; a brother and two sisters from Palestine; along with several brother-in laws and a sister -in -law; there must be a heck of a party going on.

Virginia greatly loved her “Three Ps” (Pets, Plants and Pretties). Most days she could be found working in one of the four greenhouses, shopping for more pretties, tending to her African Greys or the stray cats in her neighborhood. She was a Collection and Loan Manager for several businesses in the Austin area; many years ago, she retired from Westell Communications.

She is survived by her three children, Lonnie Ray Andrews, Jr., of Lockhart, Katherine Andrews, of Austin, and Frank Andrews, of Lockhart; one grandson, Joseph Andrews, of the Houston area; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, of Palestine; and a host of nieces and nephews whom all lovingly called her “Aunt Ginner.” We have no doubts that she has assumed a new role as one of Heavens gardeners and because she was such an over-achiever she will surely be helping pets pass over the Rainbow Bridge too. She has left an indelible mark on Earth as she will do in Heaven.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. To honor Mrs. Andrews memory, in leu of flowers, she would of wanted you to purchase a plant or flower for yourself, to beautify your home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644.