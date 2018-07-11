Virginia Ann Wilhelm Homann Share:







Virginia Ann Wilhelm Homann passed from this life on July 8, 2018, at the age of 85. She was born on September 30, 1932, to Edward and Matilda Wilhelm of Rockne, Texas. As the third child and the oldest daughter in a family of 14 children, she was tasked early on to provide care and support for the other family members. This early nurturing experience enabled her to become a remarkable wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother for her entire family.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Reinhart (Cooper), as well as five children. Alton Homann and wife Vicki, Amy Hilbig and husband Michael, Susan Beck and husband Stephen, Joanie Cook and husband Wade, and Randy Homann and wife Tanya. Grandchildren include Jason Homann and wife Erin, Justin Homann and wife Tasha, Casey Hilbig and wife Kaley, Amanda Quintanilla and husband Scott, Amber Beck, Allison Gill and husband Kolby, Nicole Ollis and husband James, Daniel Cook, Randa Homann and Tyler Homann. Great grandchildren comprise Atlee, Emery, Sutton, Harper, Hudson, Grady, Holden, Nathan, Jackson, and Liam.

Virginia and Reinhart were avid supporters of the Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show. She was a member of the Irving Club for many years until failing health prevented her from continuing to serve in this organization.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral mass was at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St, Lockhart, TX on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 with the burial at 3:30 p.m. at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 19106 San Marcos Highway, Martindale, Texas.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Charles Laurence and staff, Dr. Thomas Blevins and staff, and the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice. A very special thank you to Melodie Ramirez and Rachael Martinez for their loving care, concern and compassion.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart.

